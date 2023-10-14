Show You Care
Law Enforcement investigates Social Media Threat

Iowa State Capitol building
Iowa State Capitol building(Storyblocks)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 12:45 PM today, The Iowa State Patrol received information about a threat made via social media to the Iowa State Capitol building from the United States Capitol Police. The Department of Public Safety investigated and assessed the threat and determined it to be not credible.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Iowa State Patrol swept the building and located nothing of concern and at 1:30 PM, the building was cleared. All normal activities at the Capitol have resumed.

