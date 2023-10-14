Healthy apple based meals are in this Fareway Cooking Segment

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Whitney Hemmer shares some healthy apple based meals in this Fareway Cooking Segment.

Can an apple a day really keep the doctor away? Maybe! Apples have long been celebrated for their health benefits, and for good reason. No matter which variety you choose, and there are plenty to choose from, you can delight in the many good things you are doing for your body, from head to toe.

Your Head

Fresh apples and apple juice may improve cognition, reduce hallmark signs of Alzheimer’s disease and improve your mood.

Your Teeth

Turns out, an apple a day may keep the dentist away, too. Not only does an overall healthy diet with plenty of fresh fruits and vegetables help promote healthy teeth, eating a fresh apple stimulates saliva production. The extra saliva can help reduce the risk of cavities, which means fewer trips to the dentist!

Your Heart

The soluble fiber found in apples, known as pectin, builds up in your digestive tract and helps get rid of your body’s cholesterol.

Your Lungs

Eating at least five apples per week has been found to help lower the risk of respiratory disease. The antioxidants found in apples protect your body from damaging oxidation.

Your Waistline

One medium apple contains a mere 80 calories, yet boasts five grams of fiber– that’s more fiber than most cereals. Dietary fiber aids in digestion and helps keep you full, promoting weight loss and weight maintenance.

Your Colon

The pectin in apples has also been shown to promote butyrate – a fatty acid that plays a role in colon health. This combination also significantly reduces the growth of pre-cancerous and tumor cells.

To get the most out of your apples, select firm apples with no soft spots or discolorations. Apples can be stored in the fridge for up to 6 weeks. However, your grandma was right, one bad apple can spoil the whole bunch. Ripe apples produce ethylene gas, which ripens other fruit. You can use this gas to your advantage if you need to ripen other fruits quickly. Not sure which apple to choose? In general, apples that work best for cooking (think apples, pies, apple crisps, applesauce) include mcIntosh, jonagold, cortland, golden delicious (known as the all-purpose cooking apple), and granny smith (the sharp and tart taste holds its flavor in recipes). Varieties that are best for slicing and eating include red delicious, honey crisp, and braeburn.

Salted Caramel Apple Parfaits

Makes 6 servings

Total time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

Apple Filling

2 cups apples, peeled and sliced (you can also substitute or mix with pears)

2 tsp ground cinnamon

1 Tbsp coconut oil

Salted Caramel Sauce

1/2 cup pure maple syrup

1/2 cup full fat coconut milk, room temperature (should be well combined)

1 Tbsp coconut oil

1/2 tsp sea salt

1/2 tsp vanilla extract

Directions

Apple Filling

Peel and slice your apples and/or pears. Melt coconut oil in a sauté pan and add sliced fruit and cinnamon. Stir occasionally until the fruit is soft (about 5-10 minutes).

Salted Caramel Sauce

Heat maple syrup over medium low heat for about 5 minutes, stirring constantly. Be sure to stir constantly, and don’t overheat or it will burn. Remove from heat and add remaining ingredients. Stir to combine. Add pan back to heat for about 10 minutes, stirring constantly. The timer should start when the mixture starts to bubble again. Don’t bring to a boil, or it will over harden. The mixture should thicken, but won’t solidify. Set aside in a jar to cool.

Assembly

Drizzle Salted Caramel Sauce around the top of six small glasses. Allow caramel to drizzle down the sides of each glass. Alternate layering filling and optional toppings, stopping about 1″ from the top.

Optional toppings: granola, flaked coconut, slivered almonds, pecans, or whipped cream

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.