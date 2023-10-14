Eastern Iowa non-profit supports families experiencing pregnancy and infant loss

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - An Eastern Iowa non-profit that helps families experiencing pregnancy loss is asking for support in growing its services.

For the past 10 years, No Foot Too Small has offered countless resources to families experiencing pregnancy loss and infant mortality. Co-Founder and Executive Director Robin Boudreau says pregnancy loss can be an isolating place to be. “So when you are in that deep dark place of loss and of grief, there is nothing more valuable than feeling seen and heard and understood,” says Bourdreau.

The non-profit has grown over the years, from hosting 75 people at its first gala, to expecting 750 at this year’s event. To support that growth, No Foot Too Small is hosting a campaign to educate people about their mission and raise funds.

“It’s a reoccurring gift, and we’re asking people to give $10.00 for each month, so you can sign up to our website to do that,” says Director of Family Support Ali Maahs. “We’re hoping also to have 10,000 followers through some of our social media campaigns just to change the dialogue around around pregnancy and infant loss.”

Those funds support services like parent groups and virtual support meetings that reach people across and outside of Iowa.

This Sunday is “Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day”. No Foot Too Small will host several events across Eastern Iowa, as well as virtually, to honor those who were lost. You can find more information here.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.