A cool, gray, and windy start to the weekend

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -It’s a gray and damp Saturday morning across Eastern Iowa, however, much of the rain has moved to the east of our area. We’re waking up to temperatures in the 40s and 50s.

The Weekend

Even though rain isn’t expected this afternoon, we’ll still have a mostly cloudy sky with highs in the mid 50s. Tonight will be quiet with a mostly cloudy sky and lows in the low 40s. A partly to mostly cloudy sky is expected Sunday with highs still in the mid 50s.

The Workweek

More sunshine is expected on Monday with temperatures still in the mid 50s, but temperatures rise by Tuesday with highs in the 60s. Our next chance for rain comes for the middle of next week as a cold front travels through the region. However, showers will be more scattered with this system compared with what we’ve experienced over the last few days.

