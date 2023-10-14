Cloudy skies continue this evening

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After seeing a cool, gray Saturday across Eastern Iowa with highs in the 50s, we will stay mostly cloudy as we head into the evening and overnight hours. Overnight lows for most of us will be in the low 40s. Some places could dip down into the upper 30s.

Overnight lows will be in the low-40s (KCRG)

For your Sunday, we will stay in the mid-50s with partly cloudy skies. We will keep the winds out of the north as we stay on the back end of a low pressure system.

Highs will be in the mid-50s (KCRG)

This takes us into the workweek; The mid-50s will continue for your Monday and by Tuesday, the 60s will start to make a return. Our average high is 62, so we will hover near normal for Tuesday through next Monday.

In terms of precipitation, rain chances, albeit small, are in the forecast for your Wednesday & Thursday. After the rain chances clear out, it will pave the way for an overall nice weekend with highs around 62 for next Saturday and 64 for next Sunday.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.