Washington High School teacher plays guitar on field before Vikings game

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Last Sunday, Washington High School teacher, and Vikings superfan Sam Schmidt found himself in an exciting position.

Schmidt, an industrial technology teacher at the school, also performs in a band he co-founded with his two siblings called “The Schmidt Brothers.” The trio is a staple in the Iowa music scene - playing at events, festivals, weddings, and bars across the state.

On October 8th, Sam was given the rare opportunity to take the field at U.S. Bank Stadium and perform for the crowd ahead of the Vikings-Chiefs matchup.

The Cedar Rapids Community School District says that “Sam’s journey from shop class to the NFL stage serves as an inspiration for all of his students, showing how passion, dedication, and hard work can lead to incredible opportunities in life.”

You can check out his performance below:

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.