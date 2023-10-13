Show You Care
UNI faces defending national champion South Dakota State, looking for revenge

The Panthers have won three straight games, but they’ll have their hands full against No. 1 South Dakota State on Saturday, but UNI played the Jackrabbits tough
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Panthers have won three straight games, but they’ll have their hands full against No. 1 South Dakota State on Saturday, but UNI played the Jackrabbits to the final play last year.

SDSU won on a last-second field goal 31-28 before winning the FCS national title.

“They are a great football team there’s a reason they’re number one,” said UNI head coach Mark Farley.

SDSU brings back QB Mark Gronowski, who has notched a rushing and passing touchdown in every game he’s played this season.

“Their quarterback is a type of player that really compliments everything they’re doing because he can throw and run,” said Farley. “Their offensive line and running back are outstanding.”

The Panthers and Jackrabbits kick off at 2:00 p.m. from Brookings, South Dakota on ESPN+.

