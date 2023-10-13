Tornado Watch has been issued until 8 PM for parts of the KCRG-TV9 Viewing Area
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Tornado Watch has been issued for parts of the KCRG-TV9 Viewing Area until 8:00 PM CDT. The following counties are impacted:
Wapello
Jefferson
Mahaska
Keokuk
Washington
Poweshiek
Iowa
Johnson
Marshall
Tama
Benton
Hardin
Grundy
Franklin
Now would be a good time to review your safety plan should a warning be issued. Make sure you have different methods to receive information, and make sure you have the free KCRG-TV9 First Alert Weather App downloaded on your mobile device to receive the latest information.
