Tornado Watch has been issued until 8 PM for parts of the KCRG-TV9 Viewing Area

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Tornado Watch has been issued for parts of the KCRG-TV9 Viewing Area until 8:00 PM CDT. The following counties are impacted:

Wapello

Jefferson

Mahaska

Keokuk

Washington

Poweshiek

Iowa

Johnson

Marshall

Tama

Benton

Hardin

Grundy

Franklin

Now would be a good time to review your safety plan should a warning be issued. Make sure you have different methods to receive information, and make sure you have the free KCRG-TV9 First Alert Weather App downloaded on your mobile device to receive the latest information.

