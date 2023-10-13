Some eastern Iowa restaurants winners in state hospitality awards

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Some eastern Iowa restaurants and their employees are receiving statewide recognition.

The Iowa Restaurant Association announced all of its winners in their state hospitality awards.

KHAK reports the Chef of the Year award went to Monkut Sayasit, the executive chef at Black Sheep Social Club in Cedar Rapids. He has 20 years of experience and worked in several other restaurants.

Willie Ray Farley of Willie Ray’s Q Shack in Cedar Rapids received the Restaurant Neighbor Philanthropy Philanthropist award. He’s known for helping provide food to those in need following natural disasters across the country and here in Iowa. That includes handing out meals to Iowans following the August 2020 derecho.

Big Grove Brewery and Taproom also received recognition, with the association awarding the brewery the Sustainability and Innovation Award.

Big Grove has locations in Iowa City, Solon and Des Moines, and a Cedar Rapids location in the works.

