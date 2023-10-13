Showers and storms still with us today, some could be strong this evening

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Another rainy day is on the docket with scattered showers and thunderstorms continuing.

The latest scan from Pinpoint Doppler Radar. (KCRG)

The low pressure system that has brought us rain over the last few days continues to crawl across the area. Look for additional rounds of showers throughout the day into tonight. A few thunderstorms are possible as well, some of which could be on the stronger side this evening. Thanks to the lul in activity this afternoon, any areas of clearing could set the stage for an afternoon round of storms there that could be a bit strong or even severe. The most likely area for this will be south of U.S. Highway 20, right along a warm front extending from the area of low pressure in central Iowa. Stay weather aware during this time, as an incidence or two of hail, stronger winds, or even a brief tornado are possible. Anyone headed to Friday Night Lights games this evening will want to pack the rain gear and stay weather-aware with the First Alert Weather App for the latest updates.

A line of storms forms this afternoon into the evening. With enough clearing this afternoon ahead of this, they could produce hail, gusty winds, or even an isolated tornado. The overall severe threat does remain low, but stay weather aware! (KCRG)

Rainfall totals between now and Saturday could easily exceed half an inch in many areas, with locally higher totals possible. This is especially true where the afternoon round of storms develops, as they will likely be fairly slow-moving.

Showers are still around tomorrow morning, winding down in the afternoon. Temperatures will only reach the low to mid 50s on a blustery day. Sunday stays similar, though without the shower chance. For those planning on attending the Crossover at Kinnick in Iowa City, dress warmly and be ready for a breezy afternoon.

Expect fairly typical fall conditions to continue for most of next week, with highs early on starting in the 50s for Monday and Tuesday, warming modestly into the low to mid 60s late in the work week. A storm system brings us a slim chance for a few showers later Wednesday into early Thursday.

Coats for Kids (KCRG)

