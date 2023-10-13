Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Republican presidential candidate Tim Scott to make campaign stop in eastern Iowa

South Carolina Senator Tim Scott will be in eastern Iowa.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 9:10 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - South Carolina Senator and Republican presidential candidate Tim Scott will be in eastern Iowa on Friday to meet with voters.

He’ll hold a meet and greet event in Cedar Rapids at 3980 Center Point Rd NE at 10 a.m.

Then he’ll head to Waterloo for a campaign event at 250 Westfield Ave at around noon.

During recent visits to Iowa - Scott has spoken out against pro-Palestine rallies amid the war in Israel.

He’s also voiced concerns over President Biden’s foreign policies.

Scott made campaign stops in Des Moines, Newton and Bettendorf earlier this week.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Active Police presence in the 2000 block of Wiley Blvd. SW
CRPD investigating homicide on Wiley Blvd SW
Myron Snyder was working for DoorDash when he was shot and killed in Cedar Rapids last week.
Victim in Cedar Rapids shooting was working for DoorDash when shooting happened
Safe Haven Baby Box in Fort Dodge
First Safe Haven Baby Box installed in Iowa
Iowa City Police Department logo.
Iowa City police ask for help in sexual assault investigation
The Iowa Court of Appeals is upholding the murder conviction of Cristhian Bahena Rivera.
Iowa Court of Appeals upholds conviction of Cristhian Bahena Rivera

Latest News

South Carolina Senator Tim Scott will be in eastern Iowa.
Republican presidential candidate Tim Scott to make campaign stop in eastern Iowa
“Israel, our greatest ally in the Middle East, has experienced some of the most heinous acts in...
Miller-Meeks introduces resolution to demand the release of American hostages being held captive by Hamas
FILE - Republican presidential candidate and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley speaks...
Hamas’ attack on Israel pushes foreign policy into the 2024 race. That could benefit Nikki Haley
Smoke rises from an explosion on the Islamic National Bank following an Israeli air strike in...
Congressional Complications: With no House Speaker and Senate blockade, aid to Israel stalls