Report: Marengo C6 Zero plant not up to electrical code before explosion

MARENGO, Iowa (KCRG) - The Marengo plant that exploded last December was not up to electrical code requirements and had several safety hazards, according to a new report from the Environmental Protection Agency.

The explosion at the C6 Zero injured 10 people and forced people to evacuate nearby homes.

The EPA conducted an inspection in April, finding the plant failed to design a safe facility.

The report said a breaker was also out of compliance, there were exposed wires in the chemical storage area, and emergency equipment including eyewash and showers in dirty conditions.

The report labeled the facility a high risk, and said it failed to minimize the consequences of an accident.

The Des Moines Register reports the EPA has not yet issued a fine or other penalty for these offenses.

