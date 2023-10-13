Rain chances taper off overnight

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We had another rainy day across eastern Iowa with highs staying in the 50s & 60s. In terms of temperature, the 50s will continue throughout the weekend and into Monday.

Overnight lows will be in the upper 40s (KCRG)

Rain chances however will dwindle down as we roll into the overnight hours and into the early hours of Saturday Morning as we get on the back end of the Low pressure system that is sitting right on top of us.

Once that passes through, we will stay partly to mostly cloudy however the winds will take more of a northerly approach which will allow the temperatures to stay in the mid-50s.

Rain chances taper off (KCRG)

Once we get into Monday, we will slowly see the temperatures start to creep up with highs in the mid-50s. Tuesday the upper 50s & low 60s return, and the warming trend continues for Wednesday as well.

