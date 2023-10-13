Show You Care
Powerball ticket buyer in Iowa missed share of jackpot by one number

Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in Iowa missed a share of Wednesday night's massive jackpot by just one number.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 7:38 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
TIFFIN, Iowa (KCRG) - Someone in Iowa, who bought a Powerball ticket, missed a share of Wednesday night’s massive jackpot by just one number.

A player in California won the jackpot of one point seven billion dollars.

This makes it the second-largest lottery prize ever.

The Iowa Lottery said someone bought a ticket at a Casey’s in northern Iowa.

They matched four of the first five numbers as well as the Powerball to win $50,000.

No one has claimed it yet. And no one has yet to claim a $2 million prize in Iowa from last Saturday’s drawing.

Someone bought the winning ticket at a Casey’s in Tiffin.

