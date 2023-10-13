Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Parker McCollum to perform in Des Moines next year

Parker McCollum performs during CMA Fest 2022 on Sunday, June 12, 2022, at Nissan Stadium in...
Parker McCollum performs during CMA Fest 2022 on Sunday, June 12, 2022, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)(Amy Harris | Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Country music singer-songwriter Parker McCollum is coming to Des Moines next year.

McCollum and special guest Corey Kent will perform at the Wells Fargo Arena at 7:30 p.m. on June 27, 2024.

“2024 is going to be the biggest and best show we have ever put together,” McCollum said. “I can’t wait for all the fans to come see what we are working up. The Burn It Down Tour is going to be absolutely epic.”

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Oct. 20.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Active Police presence in the 2000 block of Wiley Blvd. SW
CRPD investigating homicide on Wiley Blvd SW
Myron Snyder was working for DoorDash when he was shot and killed in Cedar Rapids last week.
Victim in Cedar Rapids shooting was working for DoorDash when shooting happened
Safe Haven Baby Box in Fort Dodge
First Safe Haven Baby Box installed in Iowa
Iowa City Police Department logo.
Iowa City police ask for help in sexual assault investigation
The Iowa Court of Appeals is upholding the murder conviction of Cristhian Bahena Rivera.
Iowa Court of Appeals upholds conviction of Cristhian Bahena Rivera

Latest News

Tim Scott talks about attacks on israel
Republican presidential candidate Tim Scott to make campaign stop in eastern Iowa
Katie Carpenter joins us from IC Downtown District to talk about some fun family Fall events...
Everyday Iowa - IC Downtown District
KHAK's Brain and Courtlin join us to talk about the fun things happening in eastern Iowa this...
KHAK joins KCRG to talk about what's happening in eastern Iowa this weekend
The campanile on the University of Northern Iowa campus. (Mary Green/KCRG)
Lightning strike disrupts power at some at Univ. of Northern Iowa buildings