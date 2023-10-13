Show You Care
One dead following single vehicle accident in Jo Daviess County

By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 3:38 PM CDT
JO DAVIESS COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 8:12 a.m., emergency crews respond just north of the North Elizabeth-Scales Mound Road and West Rawlins Road intersection for a report of an accident.

Investigators say a 1999 Dodge Dakota was traveling southbound on North Elizabeth-Scales Mound Road when the driver lost control turning a corner. The vehicle struck veered off the roadway and struck a guardrail.

A passenger in the vehicle died as a result of their injuries. The driver was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of their injuries.

The name of the deceased is being withheld for notification of family.

The crash is under investigation.

