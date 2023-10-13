Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

New photos of Bigfoot? Woman records something mysterious in Colorado

Shannon Parker said she and other passengers were initially looking for elk on the mountains,...
Shannon Parker said she and other passengers were initially looking for elk on the mountains, but they believe they spotted Bigfoot instead.(Shannon Parker/LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SILVERTON, Colo. (Gray News) – A woman claims to have captured new photos and videos of Bigfoot on camera during a train ride in Colorado.

Shannon Parker said she was taking the Narrow Gauge Railroad Train from Silverton to Durango on Sunday when she saw something interesting in the mountains.

Parker said she and other passengers were initially looking for elk in the mountains, but they believe they spotted Bigfoot instead.

Parker said she took photos on her phone as another passenger recorded video.

“I don’t know about y’all, but We Believe!!” Parker wrote alongside a video she posted on Facebook.

Just three or four people on the train said they got a glimpse of the creature.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Active Police presence in the 2000 block of Wiley Blvd. SW
CRPD investigating homicide on Wiley Blvd SW
Myron Snyder was working for DoorDash when he was shot and killed in Cedar Rapids last week.
Victim in Cedar Rapids shooting was working for DoorDash when shooting happened
Safe Haven Baby Box in Fort Dodge
First Safe Haven Baby Box installed in Iowa
Iowa City Police Department logo.
Iowa City police ask for help in sexual assault investigation
The Iowa Court of Appeals is upholding the murder conviction of Cristhian Bahena Rivera.
Iowa Court of Appeals upholds conviction of Cristhian Bahena Rivera

Latest News

Firefighters said they were able to save a home in Fairfax after a golf cart caught fire, and...
Firefighters save Fairfax home after golf cart catches fire in attached garage
A teacher was killed and others were wounded in a France school knife attack on Friday....
A teacher is dead and 2 people are wounded after a France stabbing attack that echoes 2020 killing
The UAW said the Kentucky Truck Plant is joining the strike after Ford refused to make headway...
UAW breaks pattern of adding factories to strikes on Fridays, says more plants could come any time
A SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket lifts off from Launch Pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape...
NASA spacecraft launched to mysterious and rare metal asteroid in first mission of its kind