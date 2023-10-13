Show You Care
More showers and storms today with blustery conditions continuing

Windy with showers and storms moving through at times.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 5:33 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A seasonally-strong area of low pressure moves through the state today, bringing a couple of rounds of showers and storms.

The first round moves through this morning, with rain and a few embedded storms likely for all. The heaviest rainfall totals will be seen along and north of Interstate 80, where a quarter to half-inch of rain is possible as this moves through. Be ready for a potentially wet commute to work or school, before shower and storm activity becomes more scattered later this morning.

That relative lull could include a bit of clearing in the southern half of Iowa, which, if it occurs, would set the stage for an afternoon round of storms there that could be a bit strong or even severe. The most likely area for this will be south of U.S. Highway 20, right along a warm front extending from the area of low pressure in central Iowa. Stay weather aware during this time, as an incidence or two of hail, stronger winds, or even a brief tornado are possible.

Rainfall totals between now and Saturday could easily exceed half an inch in many areas, with locally higher totals possible. This is especially true where the afternoon round of storms develops, as they will likely be fairly slow-moving.

Temperatures today range from the mid 50s in the northeast half of the TV9 viewing area, to the low to mid 60s in the southwest half. Fairly strong winds are likely this morning, with a little lower winds this evening before picking up again overnight. Gusts above 30 mph are possible at times.

Saturday stays fairly gray for most of it, with a few embedded showers possible as the storm system giving us this unsettled weather moves away. Temperatures will only reach the low to mid 50s on a blustery day. Sunday stays similar, though without the shower chance. For those planning on attending the Crossover at Kinnick in Iowa City, dress warmly and be ready for a breezy afternoon.

Expect fairly typical fall conditions to continue for most of next week, with highs early on starting in the 50s for Monday and Tuesday, warming modestly into the low to mid 60s late in the work week. A storm system brings us a slim chance for a few showers later Wednesday into early Thursday.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

