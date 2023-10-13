Miller-Meeks introduces resolution to demand the release of American hostages being held captive by Hamas

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KWQC) - U.S. Representative Mariannette Miller-Meeks, M.D. introduced a resolution urging the Biden Administration to utilize all coercive and diplomatic resources to secure the release of Americans being held hostage, return to a policy of maximum regime against Iran, and demand the released $6 billion in Iranian funds to be refrozen.

“Israel, our greatest ally in the Middle East, has experienced some of the most heinous acts in recent history over the last four days, and at least 150 individuals are still being brutalized and held hostage by Hamas,” said Miller-Meeks, M.D. “We must come to the aid of our allies in Israel, free the hostages held captive in Gaza by Hamas and freeze the $6 billion that the Biden Administration irresponsibly released to Iran on Sept. 11. We cannot deny the role that Iran plays in funding Palestinian terrorist organizations, and the Biden Administration must return to a policy of maximum sanctions pressure. I urge my colleagues to stand with Israel and demand that the Biden Administration act immediately to secure the release of Americans and Israelis held hostage.”

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.