Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Miller-Meeks introduces resolution to demand the release of American hostages being held captive by Hamas

“Israel, our greatest ally in the Middle East, has experienced some of the most heinous acts in...
“Israel, our greatest ally in the Middle East, has experienced some of the most heinous acts in recent history over the last four days, and at least 150 individuals are still being brutalized and held hostage by Hamas,” said Miller-Meeks, M.D.(WGEM)
By Kate Kopatich
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KWQC) - U.S. Representative Mariannette Miller-Meeks, M.D. introduced a resolution urging the Biden Administration to utilize all coercive and diplomatic resources to secure the release of Americans being held hostage, return to a policy of maximum regime against Iran, and demand the released $6 billion in Iranian funds to be refrozen.

“Israel, our greatest ally in the Middle East, has experienced some of the most heinous acts in recent history over the last four days, and at least 150 individuals are still being brutalized and held hostage by Hamas,” said Miller-Meeks, M.D. “We must come to the aid of our allies in Israel, free the hostages held captive in Gaza by Hamas and freeze the $6 billion that the Biden Administration irresponsibly released to Iran on Sept. 11. We cannot deny the role that Iran plays in funding Palestinian terrorist organizations, and the Biden Administration must return to a policy of maximum sanctions pressure. I urge my colleagues to stand with Israel and demand that the Biden Administration act immediately to secure the release of Americans and Israelis held hostage.”

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Active Police presence in the 2000 block of Wiley Blvd. SW
CRPD investigating homicide on Wiley Blvd SW
Myron Snyder was working for DoorDash when he was shot and killed in Cedar Rapids last week.
Victim in Cedar Rapids shooting was working for DoorDash when shooting happened
Safe Haven Baby Box in Fort Dodge
First Safe Haven Baby Box installed in Iowa
Iowa City Police Department logo.
Iowa City police ask for help in sexual assault investigation
The Iowa Court of Appeals is upholding the murder conviction of Cristhian Bahena Rivera.
Iowa Court of Appeals upholds conviction of Cristhian Bahena Rivera

Latest News

Tim Scott talks about attacks on israel
Republican presidential candidate Tim Scott to make campaign stop in eastern Iowa
KHAK's Brain and Courtlin join us to talk about the fun things happening in eastern Iowa this...
KHAK joins KCRG to talk about what's happening in eastern Iowa this weekend
The campanile on the University of Northern Iowa campus. (Mary Green/KCRG)
Lightning strike disrupts power at some at Univ. of Northern Iowa buildings
A restaurant has been crowned as having Iowa's best breaded pork tenderloin.
Manning, Iowa restaurant wins Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin contest
A restaurant has been crowned as having Iowa's best breaded pork tenderloin.
Manning, Iowa restaurant wins Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin contest