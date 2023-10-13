Man charged with First Degree Murder in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police have arrested a man for First Degree Murder.

Court records show 28-year-old Darnell Bays was booked Friday on charges of First Degree Murder, Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon, Assault - Going Armed with Intent, and Control of a Firearm by a Felon.

At this time, law enforcement has not confirmed which case Bays was arrested in connection to.

It comes as police are investigating a homicide that happened Thursday in the 2000 block of Wiley Boulevard SW.

Investigators have not released many details in that case, including how the person died, nor that person’s identity.

There was also a shooting in Cedar Rapids last week that killed two people and seriously injured another person.

Police have not confirmed whether the arrest made on Friday was in connection to either of these cases. Both of those cases remain under investigation.

This is a developing story, stay with TV9 for updates.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.