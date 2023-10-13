Lightning strike disrupts power at some at Univ. of Northern Iowa buildings

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - In-person classes and services have been delayed until 10 a.m. and may move online at some of the buildings on the University of Northern Iowa’s campus on Friday after a lightning strike disrupted power overnight.

In a social media post, the university said the following buildings were impacted:

Communication Arts Center

Schindler Education Center

Nielsen Field House

ITTC Student Health Center

The university said classes may move online, and that students should keep an eye out for communication from faculty regarding the status of their classes on Friday.

Staff in these buildings will be working remotely until power is restored.

