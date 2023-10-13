Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Kaiser Permanente has reached a tentative deal with health care worker unions after recent strike

Kaiser Permanent workers picket Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023, in Baldwin Park, Calif. Kaiser...
Kaiser Permanent workers picket Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023, in Baldwin Park, Calif. Kaiser Permanente has reached a tentative deal with health care worker unions after a recent 3-day strike. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 8:35 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Unions representing 75,000 health care workers who recently held a strike against industry giant Kaiser Permanente over wages and staffing shortages have reached a tentative agreement with the company.

The three-day strike last week involving 75,000 workers in multiple states officially ended last Saturday and workers returned to their jobs in Kaiser’s hospitals and clinics that serve nearly 13 million Americans.

“The frontline healthcare workers of the Coalition of Kaiser Permanente Unions are excited to have reached a tentative agreement with Kaiser Permanente as of this morning,” the coalition posted Friday morning. “We are thankful for the instrumental support of Acting US Labor Secretary Julie Su.”

Kaiser Permanente, based in Oakland, California, confirmed the deal in a social media post.

Bargaining sessions had been scheduled for this week, the unions said.

The strike for three days in California — where most of Kaiser’s facilities are located — as well as in Colorado, Oregon and Washington was a last resort after Kaiser executives ignored the short-staffing crisis worsened by the coronavirus pandemic, union officials said. The coalition had given the company notice that another strike from Nov. 1 to Nov. 8 was possible and the Oct. 31 expiration of a contract covering the Seattle area would enable another 3,000 workers to join picket lines.

Their goal was to bring the problems to the public’s consciousness for support, according to the Coalition of Kaiser Permanente Unions. Some 180 workers from facilities in Virginia and Washington, D.C., also picketed but only on Wednesday.

The strikers include licensed vocational nurses, home health aides and ultrasound sonographers, as well as technicians in the radiology, X-ray, surgical, pharmacy and emergency departments.

“No health care worker wants to go on strike,” Caroline Lucas, the coalition’s executive director, said Thursday. “I hope that the last few days have helped escalate this issue.”

The company warned the work stoppage could cause delays in people getting appointments and scheduling non-urgent procedures.

Unions representing Kaiser workers in August asked for a $25 hourly minimum wage, as well as increases of 7% each year in the first two years and 6.25% each year in the two years afterward.

Kaiser, which turned a $2.1 billion profit for the quarter, said in a statement last week that it proposed minimum hourly wages between $21 and $23 depending on the location. The company said it also completed hiring 10,000 more people, adding to the 51,000 workers the hospital system has brought on board since 2022.

Union members say understaffing is boosting the hospital system’s profits but hurting patients, and executives have been bargaining in bad faith during negotiations.

The workers’ last contract was negotiated in 2019, before the pandemic.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Active Police presence in the 2000 block of Wiley Blvd. SW
CRPD investigating homicide on Wiley Blvd SW
Myron Snyder was working for DoorDash when he was shot and killed in Cedar Rapids last week.
Victim in Cedar Rapids shooting was working for DoorDash when shooting happened
Safe Haven Baby Box in Fort Dodge
First Safe Haven Baby Box installed in Iowa
Iowa City Police Department logo.
Iowa City police ask for help in sexual assault investigation
The Iowa Court of Appeals is upholding the murder conviction of Cristhian Bahena Rivera.
Iowa Court of Appeals upholds conviction of Cristhian Bahena Rivera

Latest News

Smoke rises following Israeli airstrikes in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip on Thursday, Oct. 12,...
Palestinians flee northern Gaza after Israel orders 1 million to evacuate as ground attack looms
FILE - The hall of historic Waiola Church in Lahaina and nearby Lahaina Hongwanji Mission are...
911 calls from deadly Lahaina wildfire show residents’ terror and panic in a desperate bid to escape
The shooting took place in the garage for the airport’s Terminal D, which was temporarily...
Shooting at Philadelphia International Airport garage kills 1 police officer and wounds another
KHAK's Brain and Courtlin join us to talk about the fun things happening in eastern Iowa this...
KHAK joins KCRG to talk about what's happening in eastern Iowa this weekend