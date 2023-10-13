Show You Care
Jury deliberations begin in trial for teen charged in fatal Des Moines nonprofit shooting

By KCCI
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 7:29 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - The fate of a man on trial for his role in a deadly shooting at a Des Moines nonprofit is now in the hands of a jury.

Prosecutors charged 20-year-old Bravon Tukes with first degree murder, attempted murder, and criminal gang participation.

Tukes is accused of driving the getaway car for 19-year-old Preston Walls after the shooting at “Starts Right Here” in Des Moines in January.

A jury convicted Walls of second-degree murder and voluntary manslaughter last month.

Walls shot and killed 16-year-old Rashad Carr and 18-year-old Gionni Dameron. The founder of “Starts Right Here,” Will Keeps, was also injured in the shooting.

Prosecutors and attorneys gave their closing arguments on Thursday.

Tukes’ attorneys tried to poke holes in the investigation, focusing on the claim that Tukes helped plan to kill Carr and Dameron.

They argued Tukes didn’t know he was going to be a getaway driver until Walls was already in his car after the shooting.

They asked the jury why they would use Tukes’ own car, which had no license plate and blacked-out windows.

Prosecutors responded to this question by simply claiming Tukes would do that.

Jury deliberations resume Friday morning.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

