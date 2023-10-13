Free dental clinic to provide hundreds with care

Waterloo, Iowa (KCRG) -People in Eastern Iowa have the chance to get dental work done for free.

The Iowa Mission of Mercy will be hosting its annual free dental clinic in Waterloo.

The clinic travels around the state every year and gets people dental care they might not otherwise get due to barriers such as cost.

The clinic is completely free and open to anyone.

Professionals will provide root canals, fillings, partial dentures, and other dental care.

It runs from 6 a.m. to around 5 p.m. on Friday, October 13th, and Saturday, October 14, at the Waterloo Convention Center.

Organizers say they expect around 700 people over the course of the clinic.

“Come here you know people love being here letting serve you there are longer waits but it’s worth it we will treat you very special when you come to the Mission of Mercy,” said IMOM Clinic Chief Dr. Zachary Kouri.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.