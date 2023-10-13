Francis Marion Intermediate School closed for second day due to storm damage

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Francis Marion Intermediate School is closed for a second day Friday because of storm damage.

The Marion Independent School district released pictures and video of the water flowing into the building following Wednesday’s storms.

Marion Independent School District Superintendent Janelle Brouwer said an older part of the school building collapsed, sending water into classrooms.

The building houses third and fourth grade classrooms.

Brouwer said three of the third grade classrooms have the most damage.

People from the community came out Thursday night to help clean up.

“Last night when I got here, cars everywhere, a full parking lot, we had 50+ people in the building moving things, everyone helping clean up, our staff, their communities, their families, in the midst of challenges people rise, and we appreciate their thoughts,” Brouwer said.

Brouwer also said the district will have a better idea of when the building will reopen on Friday.

The school has been under renovation since last year.

