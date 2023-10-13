Show You Care
Firefighters save Fairfax home after golf cart catches fire in attached garage

By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
FAIRFAX, Iowa (KCRG) - Firefighters were able to save a home in Fairfax after a golf cart caught fire, and it spread to the home’s attached garage Thursday afternoon.

In a press release, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office said an electrical issue likely caused the golf cart to catch fire at around 2:15 p.m. at the home located in the 100 block of Horizon Avenue.

One person was at the home when they noticed smoke and later found the fire.

No one was hurt, and the home was saved, but the fire caused major damage to the garage.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

