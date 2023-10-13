Couple says they are out nearly $30K building home; DA’s office investigating HVAC company

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH/Gray News) - A couple in Kansas says they can’t move on with building their dream home because of an area HVAC company.

According to the Bontrager couple, they paid Matt Rollmann, owner of Rollmann Heating and Cooling, $28,825.60 in June of 2022 for a new HVAC system. But, more than a year later, they have not been able to move forward with their home because Rollmann has not installed the HVAC system or given them their money back.

KWCH reports the couple reached out to the FactFinder12 team for help.

“This is my wife and I’s dream house and we’ve been making plans and saving for this since we got together about six or seven years ago,” Kevin Bontrager said.

The home is so large that two systems are needed.

“He wanted to get the equipment bought because he said the prices were going to go up. He wanted to store it in my shop. I was told when I paid him, it would be here within two weeks and that he’d already ordered it,” Bontrager said. “And after about a month, it never showed up. I started researching him and I started finding things I didn’t like to see. And I started pressing him on it and he told me ‘Oh, it’s all good. I didn’t want to run you out of your shop, so I put it in my shop. It’s all good.’ And I kind of left it at that.”

The FactFinder12 team reports it obtained text messages between the two.

On June 17, 2022, one week after Bontrager paid Rollmann, Kevin texted and asked when the equipment would be delivered to the home. Rollmann said he was planning on dropping it off one week later.

But, three months later, the HVAC systems were reportedly nowhere to be seen.

Five months after the initial conversation, Bontrager continued asking Rollmann questions by text messages and attempted to call him regularly.

Bontrager told FactFinder12 that after several more months went by, he still hadn’t heard anything about the HVAC systems from Rollmann.

“He would make plans with me to meet, go over everything to get started working but he would never show. This happened numerous times. I finally started putting a lot of pressure on him and started getting frustrated. That’s when all communication turned off, he would not reply to texts and he wouldn’t answer my phone calls,” Bontrager said.

According to Bontrager, he then saw Rollmann’s truck at a store in the Hutchinson area. Bontrager said that Rollmann admitted to him that day that he never bought the HVAC systems.

“I waited for him to come out and confronted him there and that is when he admitted to me that he had never bought it. He told me that he would buy it, but he obviously hasn’t,” Bontrager said. “At this point, it doesn’t look like I’m ever going to get that money back. I know I’m not even close to being the only person.”

The FactFinder12 team reports it researched Rollmann Heating and Cooling and found an online petition titled “Correct the wrong Matt Rollman has done to our community” currently signed by more than 100 people.

A few people made their own comments on the petition concerning Rollmann Heating and Cooling, stating they paid for services and never received them.

The FactFinder12 team reports it called Rollmann and left him a voicemail. The investigative team also went to the listed addresses of the business, but Rollmann was not there.

Additionally, Rollmann has not immediately returned calls from the FactFinder12 team.

Bontrager said he has filed a police report with the Reno County Sheriff’s Office and just wants his money back to finish building his home.

“It’s been very frustrating. I do not have that money in the budget. Right now, we are scrambling to find out what we can do financially to even finish this project. We’re having to redo our financing completely,” Bontrager said.

He said being out the nearly $30,000 could keep them from finishing their dream home they thought they’d be living in by now.

According to the FactFinder12 team, it talked with the Reno County Sheriff’s Office and detectives are investigating. Their findings will then be presented to the district attorney’s office.

The DA’s office told the FactFinder12 team that this is not the only case filed against Rollmann and that he was previously charged with felony theft for taking money for a job and not completing the work.

That incident was for around $6,000.

The Reno County Sheriff’s Office urged anyone who may have had an issue with Rollmann Heating and Cooling to contact its office at 620-694-2735.

