Cedar Rapids Police comment on residents’ safety in light of multiple recent homicides

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Three people have died by gun violence so far this month in Cedar Rapids. Interim Police Chief Tom Jonker acknowledged the concern many residents might be feel.

“We take them all seriously, we investigate them fully, but people are safe,” Jonker told TV9. “The city is safe. We are aware that there might that sentiment out there, but we also take that into account and we try to communicate as much as possible while preserving the investigation.”

In 2023 there were 9 killings in 8 incidents. As police continue to investigate the shooting deaths of two men on October 5th, and another Thursday night, they say the homicide rate is not unusually high this year.

“For 2021, we had 12 victims of homicide and nine incidents, in 2022 we had 13 victims and 12 incidents,” said Jonker. “They’re always serious, they’re always tragic. It affects the victim, it affects the family, it affects the friends, it affects the neighborhoods and then the city as whole.”

He acknowledged the wide-spread impact of any killing. Even more specifically; children.

“It’s scary because it’s happening in their neighborhoods and so the kids know, the kids know the families, they know the people that are involved. And so it hits home, it does,” said John Tursi, Executive Director of the Boys and Girls Club of the Corridor.

While police work to inform the public as a whole, the Boys and Girls Club of the Corridor says it’s focused on the younger generation.

“And it’s about understanding how you prevent yourself from being in that situation and circumstance, how do you stay away from those things,” said Tursi.

