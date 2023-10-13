Cedar Falls football team’s resilience is why they’re in playoff position

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - After starting the season 1-2, Cedar Falls went back to work... since then they’ve won 3 out of 4, their only loss in that stretch was by 3 points at 6-1 Pleasant Valley.

“You gotta learn how to win those close games and our kids have battled back. They’ve been resilient.”

“Playing teams that are able to kick our butts and show our weaknesses and stuff. It’s good for us to see what we need to grow in and how we’re going to do it.”

The Tigers have a lot of talent up front, with Nebraska commit Jake Peters at tackle, and future Hawkeye edge rusher Drew Campbell, who’ll have at least a few reps against his future Iowa teammate Nick Brooks

“It’s gonna be good for me. Good for him really good competition there”

“Coach White’s got another good team”

“They’re gonna be a physical team against you - you just gotta come off and be physical right back at them. The key to being a more physical team is practices like these you’ve gotta take every rep and work your hardest on every single rep in practice so that’ll translate into the game”

Friday night will have another layer of meaning for Head Coach Brad Remmert and the Tigers - it’ll be their last regular season game at the UNI-Dome - next year they’re moving into a new on-campus facility

“As far as the regular season, we’ve been playing in the dome since I believe 1977. I anticipate a big crowd and we have to figure out ways to get them involved early

“It’s super cool playing in the dome as a kid. I always watch Tiger football games on Friday night so that has a special place in my heart.”

“It will definitely be an emotional night”

But if all goes right for the Tigers, they’ll be back for the state semifinals.

‘Yeah, I want to keep playing in there. It’s been a good place to us.”

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.