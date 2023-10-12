Youth movement to lead Iowa State men’s basketball in 2023

AMES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cyclones will try to make their third straight NCAA tournament under head coach T.J. Otzelberger this season, but their team is looking a bit younger.

ISU has six freshmen, a pair of sophomores and three transfers joining the program. The headliner is McDonald’s All-American Omaha Biliew.

Even though they are young, Otzelberger says the team has gelled quickly, and he has a better understanding of his team.

“Having the trip to the Bahamas certainly helped,” said Otzelberger. “We know that every night out non-conference and league play how challenging it is to win at this level in college basketball.”

“We feel we’re prepared based on how we work every single day to take on that challenge.”

The Cyclones will open the season against Green Bay November 6th at Hilton Coliseum.

