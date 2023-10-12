Waterloo Nurse pleads guilty to stealing pain meds from at least 50 new mothers

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - On Thursday, a Waterloo nurse pled guilty in federal court to stealing pain medication from at least 50 new mothers at a hospital.

43-year-old Christina Eileen Olson admitted that from January 2022 to March 25th, 2022 she used her nursing license to gain access to controlled substances in the hospital’s labor and delivery unit.

Olson was responsible for caring for late-term pregnant women, women in active labor, and post-partum women, including women recovering from Caesarean section surgery. The women were prescribed Schedule II narcotics including hydromorphone, oxycodone, and fentanyl, to control physical pain associated with the birthing process. However, Olson diverted the substances to herself for her own illicit drug use.

In order to cover up her crimes, Olson admitted to using a variety of fraudulent means - including falsely documenting that she had administered the pain medication to new mothers when she had not done so. Olson would then tamper with the medication, replacing fentanyl inside a vial with saline and diverting the narcotics for her own use.

Olson admitted she stole narcotics from no less than 50 victims.

One victim, known in court as “Mother-1″, had given birth via c-section in a high-risk pregnancy. Olson was supposed to care for Mother-1 and document how much the baby was eating every hour. Instead, Olson never checked in on her, falsifying medical records and diverting the patient’s pain meds to herself. As a result, Mother-1 suffered “horrible and excruciating pain” and was declined pain medication by the next shift’s nurse to make sure she was not feigning her need for narcotics. Mother-1′s newborn also did not receive any formula until the end of Olson’s shift.

As part of the plea deal, Olson agreed to forfeit her nursing license. She faces up to 12 years in prison, a $750,000 fine, and three years of supervised release following any imprisonment.

