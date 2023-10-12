Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

WAGNER TAILS: Deitrick and Nala

By Danielle Wagner
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDEPENDENCE AND WASHINGTON, Iowa (KCRG) - An energetic dog is looking for a family he can go on adventures with. Deitrick is about two years old, and he’s spent one year at WildThunder in Independence waiting to be adopted.

According to DNA results, Deitrick is mostly an Australian Cattle Dog. Typical for herding breeds, he’s athletic and intelligent, needing both physical and mental exercise.

Caretakers at WildThunder say he should do well with older children, and with dogs. He does need a home without cats or other small animals.

He loves car rides. He’s just waiting for his next adventure with his new family. You can reach WildThunder at 319-961-3352 or by email.

--

A gentle hound mix loves toys and using her nose on walks. After being abandoned during a snowstorm, Nala is available for adoption at PAWS and More in Washington.

Nala does well with children, but she needs to be the only dog in the home. This seven-year-old is especially fond of puzzle toys, and showing you how quickly she can solve them.

Staff members at PAWS and More say she is quick to trust people and will make a loyal companion. Click HERE for the adoption application.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Herbert Riedel
Northeast Iowa Community College president placed on administrative leave
Officials say that the operations of the community hospital will be managed by American...
Preston Hollow wins bid for Mercy Iowa City hospital and clinic assests
In a tweet on Tuesday, Caitlin Clark said she’s honored to be the first college athlete to join...
Hawkeyes’ Caitlin Clark becomes first college player to sign with State Farm
Cedar Rapids Community School District flag.
Charge announced for teen arrested in Cedar Rapids school threat
One person was taken to the hospital for minor injuries after a chain reaction crash involving...
One injured in four vehicle crash in Linn County

Latest News

WAGNER TAILS: Larkin and Lisa
WAGNER TAILS: Larkin and Lisa
WAGNER TAILS: Houby and Alice
WAGNER TAILS: Houby and Alice
WAGNER TAILS: Dobby and Liza
WAGNER TAILS: Dobby and Liza
WAGNER TAILS: Delilah and Mi Amor
WAGNER TAILS: Delilah and Mi Amor