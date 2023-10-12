WAGNER TAILS: Deitrick and Nala

INDEPENDENCE AND WASHINGTON, Iowa (KCRG) - An energetic dog is looking for a family he can go on adventures with. Deitrick is about two years old, and he’s spent one year at WildThunder in Independence waiting to be adopted.

According to DNA results, Deitrick is mostly an Australian Cattle Dog. Typical for herding breeds, he’s athletic and intelligent, needing both physical and mental exercise.

Caretakers at WildThunder say he should do well with older children, and with dogs. He does need a home without cats or other small animals.

He loves car rides. He’s just waiting for his next adventure with his new family. You can reach WildThunder at 319-961-3352 or by email.

--

A gentle hound mix loves toys and using her nose on walks. After being abandoned during a snowstorm, Nala is available for adoption at PAWS and More in Washington.

Nala does well with children, but she needs to be the only dog in the home. This seven-year-old is especially fond of puzzle toys, and showing you how quickly she can solve them.

Staff members at PAWS and More say she is quick to trust people and will make a loyal companion. Click HERE for the adoption application.

