Victim in Cedar Rapids shooting was working for DoorDash when shooting happened

One of the victims in a Cedar Rapids shooting last week was working for DoorDash at the time he was killed.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - One of the victims in a Cedar Rapids shooting last week was working for DoorDash at the time he was killed.

Two people died, and one person was seriously injured, in the shooting at 3900 Sherman Street, on the city’s northeast side.

Police have not announced any arrests, or updates on the person who was injured.

KCRG-TV9 has confirmed Myron Snyder, who died in the shooting, was working for DoorDash when he was shot and killed.

“This was a tragic loss of life and our hearts are with the victim’s loved ones,” a DoorDash spokesperson said in a statement to TV9. “We are actively in touch with local law enforcement to support their ongoing investigation however we can.”

Snyder was a former member of the Boys and Girls club in Cedar Rapids, and worked there part-time.

In a facebook post on Tuesday, the club offered condolences to his family and friends.

