Three charged in Muscatine shots fired incident

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KCRG) - Three Muscatine residents have been charged in relation to a shots fired incident that occurred on Wednesday.

At approximately 2:00 pm, emergency crews responded to the 400 block of Broadway for a report of gunfire in the area.

Responders located several witnesses to the shooting. No one was injured but a nearby residence was struck by gunfire. Investigators say the shooting was sparked by a disagreement between two parties that escalated into an exchange of gunshots between them.

Officials identified one of the individuals as Aaron Doe. He was initially taken into custody on an unrelated warrant. On Thursday, officials charged Doe with Reckless Use of a Firearm, Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon, Control of a Firearm by a Felon, and Going Armed with Intent.

Officials also arrested 24-year-old Marc Castillo and 22-year-old Derek Underdahl. They have both been charged with Reckless Use of a Firearm, Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon, Control of a Firearm by a Felon, Going Armed with Intent, and Criminal Gang Participation.

