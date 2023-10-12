Reactions to a controversial University of Iowa speaker reflect opinions on campus free speech

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The conservative student group at the University of Iowa called “Young Americans for Freedom”, or YAF, says it’s facing backlash for hosting a controversial speaker on campus next Monday. The group is no stranger to hosting controversial speakers, including Chloe Cole, who transitioned to a male before de-transitioning back to being female.

“I‘ve been kind of shocked at just how much pushback we’re getting. The threats, the disgust, the attacks against us, and the prevention of our free speech,” said YAF Vice Chair Justin Petkus, explaining just how intense the criticism against the group has been since announcing Cole’s upcoming visit to campus.

Since announcing Cole’s visit, YAF claims that almost all of their promotional material has been destroyed.

“Our flyers have been taken down in minutes. When we were chalking our own messages, we were, you know, saying Chloe Cole and the information and kind of who she is, those messages were also washed away,” said Jasmyn Jordan, Chairwoman of YAF.

According to the University’s policies on free speech, all student groups have a right to invite speakers to campus, as well as hang flyers and chalk campus sidewalks. It is prohibited for other students to vandalize or remove those messages.

And YAF’s experience aligns with a recent Associated Press and University of Chicago study, that found 47% of adults believe liberals have “a lot” of freedom to express their views, whereas only 20% say the same for conservatives.

But University Democrats argue that’s due to the nature of college campuses.

“I think conservatives feel out of sorts on campus because typically college campuses bring about a large sense of diversity and community. And when you have opinions that are very exclusionary and very obsolete, it’s hard to find a sense of community within your hate,” said University Democrats President Estella Ruhrer-Johnson.

Both groups believe that free speech is important, but University Democrats argue student safety and well-being should be prioritized.

“I think that there’s often a misconception between free speech and saying whatever you want. And that can turn into hate speech. And I don’t feel that hate speech has a place at this campus, has a place at the University of Iowa.” said University Democrats Vice President Kiana Shevling-Major.

Despite the controversy, YAF still plans to host Cole on Monday, though they said they wouldn’t be surprised if the event draws protests, similar to when activist and Conservative commentator Matt Walsh visited campus back in April.

