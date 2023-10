HAMPTON, Iowa (KCRG) - One person died in a crash in Franklin County on Wednesday afternoon.

The Iowa State Patrol said it happened in the area of Highway 3 and Lark Avenue near Hampton at around 1:30 p.m.

The patrol said a truck crossed over the centerline, hitting a semi.

Troopers have not yet identified the person killed.

The crash is under investigation.

