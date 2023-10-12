More than 52,000 fans expected at ‘Crossover at Kinnick’

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - It won’t count on their season record, but the Iowa women’s basketball team is aiming to break a record when they take the court on Sunday in their Crossover at Kinnick.

“This is an away football weekend and it’s going to be treated like a football weekend,” Iowa women’s basketball head coach Lisa Bluder said.

Following their run to the national championship game, it was at their celebration at the Pentacrest in April that Bluder got the idea to have her team play on an even bigger stage.

“It really started when we came back from the trip and we had a celebration at the Pentacrest. There was 9,000 people there. I’m like 9,000 people are coming to a celebration where there’s no game or anything,” Bluder said.

Iowa already hosted a successful non-football event with the Grapple on the Gridiron back in 2015. The Iowa wrestling team brought in a record crowd of more than 42,000 fans.

The women’s basketball team will now look to break the all-time women’s basketball attendance record which stands at 29,619.

“Why not give my women an experience that not many people around the country get to do,” Bluder added. “We’re going to be the first women’s basketball game televised in the country. I think it brings national attention not only to our program, but to the University of Iowa.

The Crossover at Kinnick comes just months after Nebraska volleyball set a world record with over 92,000 fans filling Memorial Stadium. Reigning Naismith National Player of the Year, Caitlin Clark, said she tuned in to watch that game with the Huskers.

“I think it shows how excited people are about women’s sports in general. It doesn’t only have to be basketball, doesn’t only have to be volleyball, you know softball whatever it is, it’s just super cool,” the senior guard said. “I can’t imagine those girls feelings when they walked out of the tunnel to 90,000 plus and people screaming for them. I just know that had to be one of the coolest feelings,” Clark added.

The forecast for Iowa’s game against DePaul features temperatures in the 50′s with gusty winds up to 20-30 miles per hour. Clark expects the weather to provide an extra element to their exhibition game.

“I’m going to plan on shooting two air balls just because of the wind,” Clark said.

With more than 52,000 tickets sold, the Hawkeyes know Sunday will be historic.

“I think it will be really cool not just be a fan in the stadium, but actually getting to play, and play in front of that many people,” fifth-year guard Gabbie Marshall said.

Their impact will stretch beyond their program.

“Truly playing for something bigger than ourselves. All the money we’re raising is going to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital. That’s an awesome feeling to know that it’s bigger than basketball,” Marshall said.

