More showers and storms likely at times through Friday evening

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Our weather remains busy for the near future as a seasonally-strong storm system works through the region.

Areas of rain and embedded storms remain possible this morning, especially along and north of U.S. Highway 30. This area will eventually pivot a bit to the north as the morning goes on, and may weaken as it does so. Additional scattered showers and storms may move in from the west later in the morning and afternoon, with the best chance staying north of Highway 30. To the south, especially south of Interstate 80, clearing skies are possible as the surface warm front works its way into the state.

Temperatures vary quite a bit across the area today as a result of the strength of the system. In our northern zones, highs in the low to mid 50s are likely, with the central zone checking in toward the upper 50s to low 60s. The southern zone is where things get warmer, with upper 60s to mid 70s possible, depending on the amount of clearing you see. Expect gusty winds all around eastern Iowa, with easterly winds north of Interstate 80 and southeast winds to the south of that line.

Some scattered showers and storms are possible this evening into the early portion of the nighttime hours, with activity expected to become more widespread later tonight into the morning hours of Friday. The area of low pressure driving all of this unsettled weather will track across the state on Friday, pulling in some warmer air and providing the focus for new shower and storm development by later in the afternoon and evening.

A few of the storms on Friday could be strong or even severe, with a few incidences of hail or stronger winds if we can see a little clearing and warm up sufficiently by the afternoon. Due to the strength of the storm system, an isolated, likely brief tornado cannot be ruled out, either. We’ll be watching this potential, and it’s a good idea to stay weather-aware during this time.

Rainfall totals throughout the rest of the storm system could exceed an additional inch north of Interstate 80, with slightly lesser totals to the south. Isolated higher totals are possible in areas that see repeated thunderstorms.

Rainfall potential between Thursday, October 12, and Sunday, October 15, 2023. (KCRG)

As the low moves away Friday night, winds will shift to a northerly direction and remain fairly strong. This will pull in cooler air, though clouds and some showers stick with us into the day on Saturday. Highs then will be limited to the low to mid 50s at best. Sunday carries similar temperatures, but drier air should limit the shower chance by then.

Things stay cool into next week, though highs may gradually trend warmer toward 60 degrees by the middle of it. Another storm system gives us a shot at some showers by Wednesday into Thursday, as well.

