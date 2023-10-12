Show You Care
Man dies in grain dryer accident in Buchanan County

Buchanan County Sheriff's Office
Buchanan County Sheriff's Office(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BUCHANAN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On Wednesday, at approximately 5:10 pm, the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call of a missing farmer.

Responders arrived to the 1600 block of Nathen Bethel Avenue and spoke with the 911 caller. The woman told officials that she could not locate her husband and that he was last seen going up the grain dryer.

After a brief search, officials located the man in the grain dryer. Investigators say the man became trapped under corn in the dryer and was unable to free himself.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation.

