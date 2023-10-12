Show You Care
Iowa City police ask for help in sexual assault investigation

By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 11:35 AM CDT
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa City police are asking for help as they investigate a sexual assault.

In a press release, officers said the victim reported being attacked by a man while walking near the alley of the 200 block of South Van Buren Street at about 1:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Police recommended using caution when walking at night. They gave the following safety tips:

  • Whenever possible, walk home at night in pairs or groups.
  • Stick to well-lit and heavily traveled streets
  • If walking alone, try to avoid distractions such as talking on your phone. Have your phone in your hand or easily accessible with 011 on speed dial.
  • Know your location - street names, intersections, or nearby businesses - to give directions in case of an emergency.
  • Consider using services such as the University of Iowa’s Nite Ride.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Detective Alex Stricker at 319-356-5456, or by email at AStricker@iowa-city.org, or Iowa City Area Crime Stoppers online at iccrimestoppers.org, or by phone at 319-358-TIPS (8477).

