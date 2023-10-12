Iowa City police ask for help in sexual assault investigation

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa City police are asking for help as they investigate a sexual assault.

In a press release, officers said the victim reported being attacked by a man while walking near the alley of the 200 block of South Van Buren Street at about 1:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Police recommended using caution when walking at night. They gave the following safety tips:

Whenever possible, walk home at night in pairs or groups.

Stick to well-lit and heavily traveled streets

If walking alone, try to avoid distractions such as talking on your phone. Have your phone in your hand or easily accessible with 011 on speed dial.

Know your location - street names, intersections, or nearby businesses - to give directions in case of an emergency.

Consider using services such as the University of Iowa’s Nite Ride.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Detective Alex Stricker at 319-356-5456, or by email at AStricker@iowa-city.org, or Iowa City Area Crime Stoppers online at iccrimestoppers.org, or by phone at 319-358-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.