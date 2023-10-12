Iowa City police ask for help in sexual assault investigation
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa City police are asking for help as they investigate a sexual assault.
In a press release, officers said the victim reported being attacked by a man while walking near the alley of the 200 block of South Van Buren Street at about 1:30 a.m. on Saturday.
Police recommended using caution when walking at night. They gave the following safety tips:
- Whenever possible, walk home at night in pairs or groups.
- Stick to well-lit and heavily traveled streets
- If walking alone, try to avoid distractions such as talking on your phone. Have your phone in your hand or easily accessible with 011 on speed dial.
- Know your location - street names, intersections, or nearby businesses - to give directions in case of an emergency.
- Consider using services such as the University of Iowa’s Nite Ride.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Detective Alex Stricker at 319-356-5456, or by email at AStricker@iowa-city.org, or Iowa City Area Crime Stoppers online at iccrimestoppers.org, or by phone at 319-358-TIPS (8477).
Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.