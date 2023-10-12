Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Hunters urged to kill one more deer during hunting season to help thin population

Hunters in Mississippi are being urged to kill one more deer during hunting season to help reduce the record population in the state. (Source: WLBT)
By Roslyn Anderson and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 8:54 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - Hunters in Mississippi are being urged to help thin the deer population in the state.

Despite drought conditions in the state, wildlife experts said there are record numbers of deer in the woods.

Bow hunting season is currently underway, and the woods are reportedly crawling with deer.

Experts are estimating that 1.5 million deer are roaming the state forests, which is more than the land can handle.

“We’ve seen an increase in our deer population. So, this upcoming season we’re encouraging our hunters to shoot an additional deer, but not an additional deer on their bag limit,” said Russ Walsh, with the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks.

According to wildlife officials, killing one extra deer could harvest 200,000 this year.

Chronic wasting disease, a fatal neurological illness that affects deer, is present in the state. Hunters are urged to submit their samples for testing.

Mississippi wildlife officials said there are freezers located throughout the state for hunters to deposit deer heads for testing.

Gun season starts Nov. 18.

“Be safe out there, and always take a kid hunting and fishing with you if you can,” Walsh said.

Copyright 2023 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Herbert Riedel
Northeast Iowa Community College president placed on administrative leave
Officials say that the operations of the community hospital will be managed by American...
Preston Hollow wins bid for Mercy Iowa City hospital and clinic assests
In a tweet on Tuesday, Caitlin Clark said she’s honored to be the first college athlete to join...
Hawkeyes’ Caitlin Clark becomes first college player to sign with State Farm
Cedar Rapids Community School District flag.
Charge announced for teen arrested in Cedar Rapids school threat
One person was taken to the hospital for minor injuries after a chain reaction crash involving...
One injured in four vehicle crash in Linn County

Latest News

Palestinians inspect the damage of destroyed building after Israeli airstrikes in Khan Younis,...
As strikes devastate Gaza, Israel forms unity government to oversee war sparked by Hamas attack
A destroyed house by an earthquake is seen in Zenda Jan district in Herat province, western of...
Another strong earthquake flattens homes and worsens misery in western Afghanistan
FILE - The three stabbing victims were taken to the hospital.
Police: 3 stabbed, including officer, at Atlanta airport
FILE - Republican presidential candidate and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley speaks...
Hamas’ attack on Israel pushes foreign policy into the 2024 race. That could benefit Nikki Haley