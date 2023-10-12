Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Francis Marion Intermediate School closes due to storm-related water damage

The side of a school bus for the Marion Independent School District.
The side of a school bus for the Marion Independent School District.(Becky Phelps/KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 5:53 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - The Marion Independent School District says one of its schools will be closed Thursday and Friday because of storm-related water damage.

Francis Marion Intermediate School has been under renovations since last year.

It is part of a multi-million dollar bond voters passed in 2021.

The district says all other buildings will stay open.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say that the operations of the community hospital will be managed by American...
Preston Hollow wins bid for Mercy Iowa City hospital and clinic assests
One person was taken to the hospital for minor injuries after a chain reaction crash involving...
One injured in four vehicle crash in Linn County
Cedar Rapids Schools close Taft Middle School’s east dome
Cedar Rapids Schools close Taft Middle School’s east dome
An Iowa elementary school says it's for the best interests of students to switch from usual...
Iowa elementary school cancels Halloween parties
Fisher Gott
Operation Quickfind canceled: Fisher Gott located

Latest News

One dead in Franklin County crash
Youth movement to lead Iowa State men’s basketball in 2023
Youth movement to lead Iowa State men’s basketball in 2023
“That mat was electric.” A look back at Iowa’s first non-football sporting event at Kinnick...
“That mat was electric.” A look back at Iowa’s first non-football sporting event at Kinnick Stadium
Shop Iowa Day supports small businesses across the state
Shop Iowa Day supports small businesses across the state
Man convicted of Breasia Terrell’s murder sentenced to consecutive life sentences