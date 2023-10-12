Francis Marion Intermediate School closes due to storm-related water damage
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 5:53 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - The Marion Independent School District says one of its schools will be closed Thursday and Friday because of storm-related water damage.
Francis Marion Intermediate School has been under renovations since last year.
It is part of a multi-million dollar bond voters passed in 2021.
The district says all other buildings will stay open.
