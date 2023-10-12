Construction progresses on new North Liberty City Hall

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - In less than 12 months, construction crews have nearly completed the exterior and have already started in on the inside of North Liberty’s soon-to-be new city hall. While city officials hope they are ahead of schedule, they are confident that their initial open date is still on track for this spring.

“I mean the fact is we’re standing in a building now, when before we were standing in front of a hole in the ground,” said Community Relations Director Nick Bergus.

After years of delays and multiple budget increases, North Liberty broke ground on this new location last year.

The new facility will house the city’s administrative offices, city council chambers; staff that for the past 15 years have been in different buildings throughout the city.

“The intent was to always move back here into the original part of North Liberty, reinvest in the heart of this community, and have a purpose-built space that served the citizens and residents and team here well,” said Bergus.

One year later, all that’s left to do is some minor exterior work and installations, and design on the inside including mechanical and HVAC equipment.

“Those are the key things that are scheduled to come in later this year and will allow us to complete building systems, bring those online, and make that facility ready to be occupied,” said Shive-Hattery, Inc. Architecture & Engineering Design Project Manager Jennifer Hoffman.

The new $10-million facility is funded by the city’s base tax. It will also include flexible community space and a public plaza.

A completion date is expected for April of 2024.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.