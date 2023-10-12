Cedar Rapids Roadrunners join American Basketball Association

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Thursday, the Cedar Rapids Roadrunners announced that they have joined the American Basketball Association (ABA) and will bring professional basketball to the City of Five Seasons.

The Cedar Rapids Roadrunners are a new team and currently the only ABA team in Iowa. Nationally, there are over 130 ABA teams in the US and several more in other countries.

The Roadrunners will play in a Midwest Division with 6 games at the Alliant Energy PowerHouse, with their first home game tipping off on November 19th.

