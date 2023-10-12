Show You Care
Boone County Sheriff’s K9 helps rescue man

A Boone County family says they're grateful to all members of the Sheriff's department after a loved one disappeared.
By KCCI
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 6:18 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
One new four-legged officer helped with the rescue.

Candy Johns told KCCI her 86-year-old relative, Marvin Manske, who has dementia, vanished in a cornfield next to his home Monday night.

Family members searched for more than an hour, then called the police.

The new Boone County Sheriff’s K-9 unit showed up with Djanga.

The dog is 10-months-old and a relatively new addition to the team.

Djanga smelled some of Manske’s clothing, and was able to find him in around 20 minutes.

“It’s amazing. I’m glad they had the dog. And hopefully, it will be helpful in the future for anyone else who needs it,” Johns said.

This was Djanga’s first big rescue.

The Sheriff says situations like this prove how valuable K-9 units are.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

