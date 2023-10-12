A bit of dry time for some today, widespread rain and storms overnight

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Showers and thunderstorms continue to headline the forecast through Saturday with some dry time periodically mixed in.

The latest scan from Pinpoint Doppler Radar. (KCRG)

Today is an example of that dry time and a bit of clearing and sunshine is even possible in the far south. Temperatures will be widespread across the area. As the warm front lifts north, some clearing is expected in the far south while clouds and rain remain in the north. Highs will be able to climb to the 70s for this area while only 50s are expected in the far north.

There will be a widespread of highs today as a warm front lifts north. Clearing in the south and warm air behind the front will rise temperatures to the 70s while cloud and rain keep the north in the low 50s. (KCRG)

Winds pick up this afternoon and stay strong as a cold front moves into the area into Friday. Gusts could top 30 mph at times.

Gusty winds pick up this afternoon, staying strong into Friday. (KCRG)

Some scattered showers and storms redevelop this evening into the early portion of the nighttime hours, with activity expected to become more widespread later tonight into the morning hours of Friday. The area of low pressure driving all of this unsettled weather will track across the state on Friday, pulling in some warmer air and providing the focus for new shower and storm development by later in the afternoon and evening.

A few of the storms on Friday could be strong or even severe, with a few incidences of hail or stronger winds if we can see a little clearing and warm up sufficiently by the afternoon. Due to the strength of the storm system, an isolated, likely brief tornado cannot be ruled out, either. We’ll be watching this potential, and it’s a good idea to stay weather-aware during this time.

Showers and storms become more widespread on Friday. Some storms could be on the stronger side in the afternoon. (KCRG)

Rainfall totals throughout the rest of the storm system could exceed an additional inch north of Interstate 80, with slightly lesser totals to the south. Isolated higher totals are possible in areas that see repeated thunderstorms.

As the low moves away Friday night, winds will shift to a northerly direction and remain fairly strong. This will pull in cooler air, though clouds and some showers stick with us into the day on Saturday. Highs then will be limited to the low to mid 50s at best. Sunday carries similar temperatures, but drier air should limit the shower chance by then.

Things stay cool into next week, though highs may gradually trend warmer toward 60 degrees by the middle of it. Another storm system gives us a shot at some showers by Wednesday into Thursday, as well.

