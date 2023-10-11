Waterloo police search for missing 21-year-old woman

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Police in Waterloo are searching for a missing 21-year-old woman.

In a press release, police said Amber Burgess was last seen at around 6:40 p.m. on Monday, walking in the area of Ravenwood Circle.

Police describe Burgess as a White female, 5′4″ tall and weighing 150 pounds. She has hazel eyes and blonde hair.

She was reportedly last seen wearing a red, white and blue tye dye Iowa hoodie, with black Nike pants and Oasis tennis shoes.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact law enforcement at 319-291-2515.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.