Waterloo police search for missing 21-year-old woman

Police in Waterloo are searching for 21-year-old Amber Burgess, who was last seen in the area...
Police in Waterloo are searching for 21-year-old Amber Burgess, who was last seen in the area of Ravenwood Circle on Monday.(Waterloo Police Department)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 8:00 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Police in Waterloo are searching for a missing 21-year-old woman.

In a press release, police said Amber Burgess was last seen at around 6:40 p.m. on Monday, walking in the area of Ravenwood Circle.

Police describe Burgess as a White female, 5′4″ tall and weighing 150 pounds. She has hazel eyes and blonde hair.

She was reportedly last seen wearing a red, white and blue tye dye Iowa hoodie, with black Nike pants and Oasis tennis shoes.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact law enforcement at 319-291-2515.

