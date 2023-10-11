‘There’s been a stigma for years’: K9s help first responders with mental health

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - First responders have one of the most stressful and important jobs: helping people during emergencies.

One study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows first responders have an increased risk for developing PTSD, anxiety and depression.

A program in Iowa is working to combat this — by connecting first responders with dogs.

“First responders, you know, law enforcement, firefighters, EMT, paramedics, all experience traumatic incidents on the daily,” Johnson County Detective Sgt. Alissa Schuerer said.

Schuerer is the handler for the dog Rudy who’s training to become a nationally certified therapy dog.

“When you see a canine, it kind of just [helps people] let some of those walls down,” Detective Sgt. Alissa Schuerer said. “In the first responder community, it’s sometimes easy to put up a front.”

After therapy dog training, Rudy will do specialized training to become a crisis response canine.

“Getting him exposure to certain things that maybe other therapy dogs wouldn’t need to be exposed to like, let’s say air care or a drone or fire trucks,” Detective Sgt. Alissa Schuerer said.

In this role, he’ll help respond to crisis by supporting first responders and victims.

Schuerer worked with the Crisis Canines of the Midlands in Colfax to get Rudy at the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office. Rudy is one of 14 dogs in training under the program.

Rebecca Smith helped start Crisis Canines of the Midlands in 2022.

“We would like to help establish a network of those dogs so that when they are needed a dog can be deployed locally as close as possible to where they are needed in the future,” Smith said.

Smith says there are at least two crisis response canines in Iowa.

Captain Steve Ashing from the Newton Fire Department says this resource is especially important for first responders.

“There’s been a stigma for years in the first responder community about therapy and taking care of yourself because we’re the people that you call to fix your problems, right?” Ashing said.

He’s the handler for a dog named River — one of two dogs the Newton Fire department is training.

Ashing said dogs are specially equipped for the job.

“We can train the dogs to pick up on the cues of the people that are in the most distress,” Ashing said. “You give off chemicals and the dogs can be trained to smell those and actually go to those people that need them.”

Schuerer says she thinks Rudy will be certified by next year — ready to respond for first responders when they get a call.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.