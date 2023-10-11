Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Suspects ram their way out of dealership with $380,000 worth of vehicles

Several vehicles were stolen from a dealership in South Windsor, Connecticut, early Wednesday morning.
By Rob Polansky and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 7:12 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - Multiple suspects took four vehicles from a dealership in South Windsor overnight, according to both police and the business owner.

It happened at Mike and Tony Auto Sales & Service around 1:10 a.m. Wednesday, police said. The suspects got in by breaking a window.

Police said four vehicles that totaled $380,000 were stolen out of the business’s main garage. One of them was used to ram the gate open, then was abandoned on Edwin Road.

Tracking hardware in one of the other vehicles was pinged in New York City around 3:45 a.m., police revealed.

The owner of the business said the stolen vehicles included a purple 2015 Porsche, a red and black 2022 Dodge Ram, a blue 2022 Dodge Charger and a maroon 2022 GMC Terrain.

He posted photos of three of the vehicles on his Instagram account.

Police said the investigation remained active. Anyone with information was asked to contact South Windsor police.

Copyright 2023 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Herbert Riedel
Northeast Iowa Community College president placed on administrative leave
In a tweet on Tuesday, Caitlin Clark said she’s honored to be the first college athlete to join...
Hawkeyes’ Caitlin Clark becomes first college player to sign with State Farm
Cedar Rapids Community School District flag.
Charge announced for teen arrested in Cedar Rapids school threat
The city of Dubuque’s camping ordinance has been in place for over a year.
First year of Dubuque camping ordinance shows increase in people living on the street
The State Medical Examiner’s Office will be conducting an autopsy as part of the investigation.
Iowa man shot, killed while hunting coyotes

Latest News

Police in Waterloo are searching for 21-year-old Amber Burgess, who was last seen in the area...
Waterloo police search for missing 21-year-old woman
Donations are needed for striking UAW workers as contract talks remain active. (Source:...
Donations keep UAW strikers going
File - Carrot fields are irrigated, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023, in New Cuyama, Calif. On...
Wholesale inflation in US rises 2.2% in September, biggest year-over-year gain since April
A Missouri man squashed a world record on Monday when he paddled 38.5 miles down the Missouri...
Missouri man breaks Guinness World Record in pumpkin boat
Police in central Iowa arrested a student after reports of a possible school threat.
Central Iowa police arrest student after alleged school threat