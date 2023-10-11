Shelter House Iowa City: Last week’s encampment fire could have been prevented

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Shelter House Iowa City said not only could the fire at a homeless encampment last week have been prevented, but it also highlights the larger issue of the growing homeless population.

The Director of Communication and Development, Christine Hayes, said 13 people currently lived in the encampment near Gilbert Street over the last year.

“Almost every single individual living in this encampment has a housing voucher and had applied for housing and been denied,” she said.

The Johnson County ‘Point in Time’ count showed that the number of people living on the streets had tripled since the pandemic started. Hayes pointed to a state law passed in 2021 that gives landlords the right to refuse to rent to potential tenants because they use federal Section 8 vouchers to pay.

“It is legal in the state of Iowa to say everything looks fine on paper, but because you’re paying with the housing voucher, we don’t accept housing vouchers therefore we won’t accept your rental application,” Said Hayes.

Hayes said they are also seeing a trend when it comes to income verification. She said most landlords are asking for proof of income up to three times the rent. Those vouchers, which many people living in the encampment have, don’t count as income.

“If rent is $800 a month for a one-bedroom apartment, a person would have to prove they have $2,400 in monthly income to get that,” Hayes said. “Even if they have a voucher, which actually covers 100% of rent, isn’t part of that consideration.”

She said the fire could have been prevented had there been more landlords who accepted housing vouchers and additional affordable housing options, but now Shelter House is focusing on helping those who lost everything in the fire start over.

“It’s devastating to work to help them recover their belongings to find stability to recover from trauma,” she said.

Hayes said 6 people who lived in the encampment were able to secure housing this year.

